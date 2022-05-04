Short Interest in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Drops By 20.0%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

SMRT stock traded up 0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 4.87. 530,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,689. SmartRent has a 1-year low of 4.49 and a 1-year high of 15.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 5.66.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

