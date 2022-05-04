Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Increases By 25.4%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SPKKY stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

