Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Drops By 21.9%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SMMYY opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and other deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.