Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Decreases By 17.6%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 628,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SPCB stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

