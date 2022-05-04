Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Declines By 22.8%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:TYG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. 1,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,179. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

