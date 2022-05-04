Short Interest in Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Increases By 27.4%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UNRV stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unrivaled Brands has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

