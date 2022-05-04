Short Interest in Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Increases By 27.4%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UNRV stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unrivaled Brands has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.45.
Unrivaled Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
