Short Interest in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expands By 35.8%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 58,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ ZVO opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.07. Zovio has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.68.
Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. Equities analysts expect that Zovio will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
About Zovio (Get Rating)
Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.
