Short Interest in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expands By 35.8%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 58,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ ZVO opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.07. Zovio has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.68.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. Equities analysts expect that Zovio will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Zovio by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,397,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 329,810 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zovio by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 246,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 192,514 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zovio by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

