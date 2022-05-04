SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SITC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.21.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

In related news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,632. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 602.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,719,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after buying an additional 1,474,513 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.