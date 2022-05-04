Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 2,128 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 350.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.01. The company had a trading volume of 259,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,465. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average is $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,032.66 and a beta of 0.44. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $115.95.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

