Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 750 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,724.5% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,199,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,212. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

