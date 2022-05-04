Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Orcam Financial Group bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,923,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,348. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $473.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.