Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $301,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $346,859,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 902,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $452,957,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UNH stock traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,914. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $476.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

