Sittner & Nelson LLC Invests $38,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after acquiring an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,904 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $9,315,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $23.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.44. 809,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $437.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $307.19 and a twelve month high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

