Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up about 1.0% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 29.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,716. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.84. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.