Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.81. 3,608,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,183. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.