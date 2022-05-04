Skycoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $260.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $260.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001588 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00216615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00451612 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,085.50 or 1.87840969 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

