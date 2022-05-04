Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $160.00. The stock traded as low as $109.46 and last traded at $109.46, with a volume of 41875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.47.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.