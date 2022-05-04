SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.41. SLR Investment reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SLRC. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 127,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,431. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $704.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

