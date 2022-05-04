SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.41. SLR Investment reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 127,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000.
NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,431. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $704.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
