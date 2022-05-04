Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives $4.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snam in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Snam from €4.70 ($4.95) to €4.75 ($5.00) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Snam from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Snam alerts:

SNMRF opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. Snam has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.