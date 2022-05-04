Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.0 days.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $50.32.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($46.84) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.