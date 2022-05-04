Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,516 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after buying an additional 2,202,223 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,349,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,847,044. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

