Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,225,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,369. The firm has a market cap of $240.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.00 and a 200-day moving average of $167.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.