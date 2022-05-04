Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 4,875 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,376 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

NYSE LUV traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $48.07. 4,904,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,381. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

