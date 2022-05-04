Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after buying an additional 382,213 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 28,702.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after buying an additional 316,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $48,724,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after buying an additional 251,543 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $6.35 on Wednesday, hitting $149.63. 1,766,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.61. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.75.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

