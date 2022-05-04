Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $5.26 on Wednesday, hitting $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,488,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average is $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $153.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

