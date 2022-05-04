Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,214 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after purchasing an additional 637,636 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,537,000 after purchasing an additional 547,735 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,034,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,154,000 after buying an additional 416,210 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.58. 3,842,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,238. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $91.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

