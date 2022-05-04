Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

IEF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,934,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,490,878. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

