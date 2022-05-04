Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 38,687 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,687 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,069,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013,090. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $273.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

