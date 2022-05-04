Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 61,628 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,628 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5,380.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 98.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period.

Shares of FLC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,556. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

