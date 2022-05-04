Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 158,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

SHYG stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,102. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50.

