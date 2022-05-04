S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Boosted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

Shares of SPGI traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $356.47. 120,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.95 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.57 and a 200-day moving average of $426.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

