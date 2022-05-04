SparkPoint Fuel Trading 17.2% Lower This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $125,519.47 and approximately $146,439.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00218627 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00040371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.00445051 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,217.36 or 1.83718506 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.