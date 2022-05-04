Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.67

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.67 and last traded at C$12.61, with a volume of 372031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 2.1199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$259,833.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 315,464 shares in the company, valued at C$3,473,227.09. Also, Director Donald Archibald bought 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,063,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,189,702.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

