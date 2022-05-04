SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $70.57

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.57 and last traded at $70.85, with a volume of 15977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,385,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

