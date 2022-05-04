SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.59

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.59 and last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 2117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.