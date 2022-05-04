SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,213,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.87 and a 200-day moving average of $173.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

