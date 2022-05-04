SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $31,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.16. 70,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,407. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.