Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

5/4/2022 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $144.47. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 159. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 52 week low of $143.95 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

