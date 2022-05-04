Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Down 8.5%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVEGet Rating)’s share price fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $21.61. 62,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,637,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

