SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $119.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.58. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 0.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 7,405 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $920,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $852,985.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

