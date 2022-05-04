SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. 117,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,487. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining (Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.