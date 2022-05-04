Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Announces Earnings Results

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. 39,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.47. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after purchasing an additional 318,262 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

