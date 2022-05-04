Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in April

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,200 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 249.4 days.

STKAF opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. Stockland has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

