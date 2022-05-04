StockNews.com Lowers eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $329.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.24 and a beta of 0.45. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.92 million. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eGain will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of eGain by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in eGain by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 74,677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in eGain by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in eGain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

