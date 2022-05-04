StockNews.com Lowers iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77. iRobot has a 12 month low of $48.36 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.30.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,025,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iRobot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 897,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iRobot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in iRobot by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

