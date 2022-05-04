StockNews.com Upgrades Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

PZN stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $12.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $488.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other Pzena Investment Management news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena bought 779,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

