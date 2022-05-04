Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Short Interest Down 19.2% in April

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of STRNW opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

