Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stryker by 6,917.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stryker by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

SYK stock traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.97. 1,634,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.32. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

