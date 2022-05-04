Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 128,058 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INN stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

