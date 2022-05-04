Sumokoin Price Tops $0.0311 on Major Exchanges (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $8,035.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.66 or 0.00552974 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 50,988,286 coins and its circulating supply is 44,288,286 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

